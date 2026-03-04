Carrollton (Ga.) unveils 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Georgia, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

When it came to the top high school football programs in the entire country last season, the Carrollton Trojans (Ga.) was right on the precipice of winning the all-mythical national championship.

Highlighting the Carrollton 2026 schedule is the Sep. 4 matchup in Baton Rouge to face Louisiana’s Catholic Bears, which reached the Division I Select state championship and fell to Edna Karr, losing 17-10. The matchup with Catholic isn’t the only out-of-state opponent Carrollton will face as they also take on West Charlotte (NC) at home on Sep. 18.

Carrollton ended the 2025 season as one of the country’s top high school football teams as the Trojans fell just short of the GHSA Class 6A state title, losing to Buford, which finished as the nation’s No. 1 team. The Trojans will bring back a slew of talent on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense with the return of 2028 four-star lineman Kweli Fielder and 2029 quarterback Christian Cypher, who threw for nearly 2,200 yards, 26 touchdowns and a mere three interceptions.

The full Carrollton 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 7 – Marietta – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 21 – at Rome

Aug. 28 – at Columbia

Sep. 4 – at Catholic (La.)

Sep. 11 – Hapeville Charter

Sep. 18 – West Charlotte (NC)

Sep. 25 – at Archer

Oct. 9 – at Douglas County

Oct. 16 – Northgate

Oct. 23 – at Westlake

Oct. 30 – East Coweta

The Trojans ended this past season with a 14-1 record and finishing ranked No. 13 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings and No. 6 per the Rivals National 2025 High School Football Composite Rankings.

