High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Michigan, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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One of Michigan high school football’s top programs from recent success is the Detroit (MI) Cass Technical Technicians, which finished as a state runner up to the state champion Detroit (MI) Detroit Catholic Central. The Technicians will start the season on Aug. 28th at Wayne State against Indiana’s Michigan City.

Now armed with one of the country’s top 2028 quarterbacks in four-star Donald Tabron II (2,819 yards, 35 touchdowns in 2025) and a multitude of other talents all across the roster, the Technicians look primed to make another run to Ford Field to compete for a state championship once again.

The full Cass Technical 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 28 – Michigan City (IN) Michigan City, 7 p.m. – Amazon Prep Kickoff Classic at Wayne State

Sep. 3 – at Grandville (MI) Grandville, 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Detroit (MI Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Sep. 17 – Detroit (MI) Mumford, 5 p.m.

Sep. 25 – Detroit (MI) Martin Luther King Jr., 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Detroit (MI) Western International, 5 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Detroit (MI) Renaissance, 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 – City Championship at Ford Field vs. TBD, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – Huron Heights Secondary School (ON), 5 p.m.

In 2025, Cass Technical posted a 16-1 record and ranked as the No. 2 program in the state, according to the final Michigan High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Cass Technical High School

Cass Technical High School is renowned for its rigorous academic curriculum and diverse extracurricular programs, including a strong emphasis on STEM fields. Established in 1907, it serves as one of Detroit’s premier public high schools, fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. With a commitment to preparing students for higher education and careers, Cass Tech offers specialized programs in areas such as engineering, information technology, and performing arts, while also boasting a rich athletic tradition.

For Michigan high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Wolverine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Michigan.