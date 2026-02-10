Catholic (La.) football to play three out-of-state opponents in 2026

Move over, Edna Karr (La.), as the Catholic Bears are looking to share a little bit of the national high school football limelight that was shed on the state of Louisiana last year.

Catholic announced via its social media page that the Bears will playing three out-of-state games this upcoming 2026 high school football season. The Bears are slated in 2026 to play against nationally ranked Carrollton (Ga.), Madison-Ridgeland Academy (MS) and Legacy School of Sports Sciences (TX).

2026 will mark the first time in program history that Catholic High has competed against 3 out of state opponents in a single season. #OnTheLine | #GeauxBears pic.twitter.com/krDTzvW5yo — CHS Football (@CurDogFootball) February 10, 2026

When taking a look at some of the talent the Bears are slated to bring back, it’s easy to see why Catholic is looking to spread their wings and take on some of the country’s top football programs. Among the expected returners are 2027 four-star running back Jayden Miles and 6-foot-5 tight end Jude Chamberlain.

The Bears will face off against Carrollton, which finished as the Top 10 team nationally and was the GHSA Class 6A state runner-up. Madison-Ridgeland Academy finished No. 9 in the final Mississippi 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings and Legacy School of Sports Sciences was home to 2026 5-Star Plus quarterback Keisean Henderson (Houston signee) last season.

Catholic ended last season with a 10-3 record, falling to Edna Karr in the state semis, 17-10, and as the state’s fourth ranked team via the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Catholic High School, located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a distinguished private Catholic institution known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and commitment to spiritual growth. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Catholic’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving state championships and building school pride. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

