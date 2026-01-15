Cedar Hill (TX) HFC Nick Ward returns to full duties

Cedar Hill (Texas) football head coach Nick Ward has returned to full duties at the school, according to a report by The Dallas Morning News’ Greg Riddle.

Back in late November, Ward was placed on leave as then-offensive coordinator Marcus Richardson had stepped down from his position as “documents have been sent to the UIL and 11-6A district executive committee to review for a possible investigation,” per Riddle.

Ward just finished up his third year at the helm as the head coach of Cedar Hill, holding a 17-18 overall record in the three seasons. Cedar Hill bowed out of the first round of the 6A Division II playoffs to Harker Heights.

The Longhorns finished the 2025 season with a 6-5 record and were the state’s No. 55 ranked team, according to the Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

Cedar Hill featured a number of Division I prospects from this past 2025 season, including 2027 five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster (Texas Tech commit), 2026 three-star defensive lineman Desman Manuel (Colorado State signee), 2027 three-star EDGE Jeron Allen and Baylor commitment Jalen Price.

More about Cedar Hill High School

Cedar Hill High School, located in Cedar Hill, Texas, is a public school recognized for its robust academic offerings, competitive athletics, and extensive extracurricular activities. The school provides a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for college and future careers. Cedar Hill’s athletic teams are active in regional and state competitions, reflecting a strong commitment to sports. Emphasizing personal development, leadership, and community involvement, Cedar Hill aims to equip students for success in all areas of life.

