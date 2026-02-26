Not everyday you see an assistant head coach for a high school football team have to address rumors regarding his situation via social media.

On Wednesday, Centennial (Calif.) assistant head coach Anthony Catalano took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to touch on the speculations surrounding his status with the Huskies.

“Regardless of the speculation around me and the HSFB coaching carousel, I plan on applying to be the HC at Centennial when the position becomes available,” Catalano said in his social media post. “Our administration and district understand what this program does for our community and the students in it.”

Being apart of one of the best programs in the country as an understudy to Matt Logan has done wonders for me as a teacher, mentor, and coach. I will continue giving it my all to be prepared for when the opportunity presents itself.”

Regardless of the speculation around me and the HSFB coaching carousel, I plan on applying to be the HC at Centennial when the position becomes available. Our administration and district understand what this program does for our community and the students in it. 🐾 — Anthony Catalano (@QBCatalano) February 25, 2026

Catalano’s younger brother, Dominick, graduates this spring as the team transitions to a new quarterback heading into the 2026 campaign. Though Centennial loses some key pieces from last year’s 12-2 team, the Huskies don’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon under longtime head coach Matt Logan.

The Huskies look like they’ll have a bevy of talent back, including 2027 four-star safety Jaden Walk-Green and three-star defensive lineman Miles Schirmer.

Centennial is coming off competing for the CIF Southern Section championship under Logan and finished the 2025 season as the No. 2 ranked team, according to the California 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Centennial High School

Centennial High School, located in Corona, California, is a distinguished public high school known for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering numerous AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Centennial’s athletic teams are competitive at the state level, fostering school spirit and community pride. Emphasizing leadership, innovation, and community service, Centennial High cultivates well-rounded, future-ready students.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Golden State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the California high school football excitement across the state.