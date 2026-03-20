Central Catholic (Mass.) names new head football coach

John Dubzinski had stepped down as the North Andover (Mass.) head football coach back in early January to spend more time with his family.

Just over two months later, Dubzinski has decided to take on a new high school football head coaching challenge.

According to an announcement by the school on Friday afternoon, Central Catholic announced that they have hired Dubzinski as the program’s next lead man of their football program. Dubzinski Served as the Raiders’ head coach from 2015-2025 before stepping away.

”We are excited to announce the appointment of John Dubinski as our new Varsity Football Head Coach,” the Central Catholic press release says. “Coach Dubzinski brings over two decades of experience as an educator and a proven track record of success as a head football coach. He has had success as a head coach at two schools (most recently, North Andover H.S. and prior to that in Arlington) where he built and sustained highly competitive programs while emphasizing discipline, accountability, and academic achievement.”

Dubzinski took over the Central Catholic football in 2015 following the departure of then-head coach John Rafferty, who had coached the Raiders for 14 seasons. Over the course of his 11 seasons as the head coach, Dubzinski compiled an overall record of 94-28 and led the Raiders to an MIAA Division 2 Super Bowl in 2018.

The Raiders ended this past season with a 8-4 record and finished ranked No. 9 in the final 2025 Massachusetts High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Central Catholic High School

Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, is a private, co-educational, college preparatory school rooted in the Marist tradition. Known for academic excellence, strong values, and a commitment to service, CCHS offers a rigorous curriculum, diverse extracurricular activities, and competitive athletics. The school fosters a welcoming and inclusive environment, preparing students to become thoughtful leaders and compassionate global citizens.

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