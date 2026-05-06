Central Catholic (OH) boys hoops names new head coach

Toledo (OH) Central Catholic has announced that appointment of Luke Hickey as the new head boys basketball coach, according to a press release on Tuesday.

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“Luke has done an outstanding job elevating the Lake basketball program and is the perfect fit to continue building on the strong tradition established at Central Catholic,” Central Catholic Director of Athletics Greg Dempsey said in the press release. “We are excited to welcome Luke as the leader of our program and look forward to the future of Irish basketball under his direction.”

The Irish will have some talent back for Hickey to work with, including Class of 2027 three-star power forward Isaiah Mack-Russell.

Hickey was previously the head coach at Millbury (OH) Lake, guiding the program to a 51-45 mark during his four years, including a 49-24 record over the last three seasons. at the helm.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be in this position,” Hickey said in the release. “It’s not something I take lightly. The traditions, values, and sustained success here — not only in athletics but across the entire institution — are truly second to none. I’m excited to be part of it and look forward to getting started, working with our players, and continuing to build this program in a positive way.”

Central Catholic finished the 2025-26 season with a 23-4 record and as the state’s No. 12 ranked team, according to the final Ohio High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Central Catholic High School

“Central Catholic High School is a college preparatory institution committed to academic excellence and the development of faith and character. Located in Toledo, Ohio, it serves grades 9-12 and emphasizes a strong educational foundation alongside a rich tradition in athletics. The Fighting Irish compete in various sports, fostering teamwork and sportsmanship, and have a history of success in football and basketball. The school focuses on nurturing both the academic and spiritual growth of its students, preparing them for future challenges.”

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