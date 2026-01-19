CFP National Championship: Where did they play in high school?

The 2026 CFP National Championship Game is tonight at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, pitting the hometown Miami Hurricanes against the country’s No. 1 ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Both teams have recruited near and far when it comes to constructing their rosters as players are dotted along each roster hailing from states around the country. Before the starting 44 players on each team, offensively and defensively, take the field tonight at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time, where did they all play in high school?

Rivals went through the potential starting lineups for both teams on offense/defense, giving to you where each of the players starred on the prep gridiron before tonight’s CFP National Championship Game kicks off in the 305.

No. 10 Miami Hurricanes

OFFENSE

QB Carson Beck, Mandarin (FL)

RB Mark Fletcher, American Heritage (FL)

WR Keelan Marion, Palmetto Prep (GA)

WR CJ Daniels, Parkview (GA)

WR Malachi Toney, American Heritage (FL)

TE Alex Bauman, Red Bank Catholic (NJ)

LT Markel Bell, Cleveland Central (MS)

LG Matthew McCoy, Creekside (FL)

C James Brockermeyer, All Saints’ (TX)

RG Anez Cooper, Pleasant Grove (AL)

RT Francis Mauigoa, IMG Academy (FL)

DEFENSE

DE Rueben Bain, Miami Central (FL)

DT David Blay, Truman (PA)

DT Ahmad Moten, Cardinal Gibbons (FL)

DE Akheem Mesidor, Clearwater Academy International (FL)

LB Mohamed Toure, Pleasantville (NJ)

LB Wesley Bissainthe, Miami Central (FL)

CB OJ Frederique, St. Thomas Aquinas (FL)

CB Ethan O’Connor, Los Alamitos (CA)

S Jakobe Thomas, Tullahoma (TN)

S Zechariah Poyser, Wildwood (FL)

NB Keionte Scott, Helix (CA)

No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers

OFFENSE

QB Fernando Mendoza, Columbus (FL)

RB Roman Hemby, John Carroll (MD)

WR Elijah Sarratt, St. Frances Academy (MD)

WR E.J. Williams, Phenix City Central (AL)

WR Omar Cooper, Lawrence North (IN)

TE Riley Nowakowski, Marquette University (WI)

LT Carter Smith, Olentangy Liberty (OH)

LG Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson (WI)

C Pat Coogan, Marist (IL)

RG Bray Lynch, Westlake (TX)

RT Adedamola Ajani, Speedway (IN)

DEFENSE

DE Mikail Kamara, Stone Bridge (VA)

DT Tyrique Tucker, Lake Taylor (VA)

DT Mario Landino, Emmaus (PA)

DE Daniel Ndukwe, Arabia Mountain (GA)

LB Rolijah Hardy, Lakeland (FL)

LB Aiden Fisher, Riverbend (VA)

CB Jamari Sharpe, Northwestern (FL)

CB D’Angelo Ponds, Chaminade Madonna Prep (FL)

S Louis Moore, Poteet (TX)

S Amare Ferrell, Columbia (FL)

NB Devan Boykin, Lucy Ragsdale (NC)

