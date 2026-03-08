Chaminade-Madonna to face Sierra Canyon at Broward County Classic

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase released one of the biggest matchups yet on Friday night between FHSAA Class 4A state champion American Heritage (Fla.) and East St. Louis (IL), but Saturday topped that matchup.

Latest major high school football matchup to be announced that will take place down in Broward County come August is the 9-time Florida state champion Chaminade-Madonna Prep going up against California powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

It’s the sixth known matchup to be released as the showcase is set to have eight games, with organizers planning on adding a potential ninth.

Chaminade-Madonna saw its streak of winning four straight state championships come to an end this past season as they lost to Cardinal Newman in the Class 1A title game. The Lions have lost some talent at the skill position, including Texas enrollee Derrek Cooper and Florida State enrollee Jasen Lopez, but return multiple key wide receivers.

Lions head coach Dameon Jones is slated to bring back 2027 four-star Ah’Mari Stevens and 2028 four-star Tromon Isaac. Chaminade-Madonna saw 2028 three-star quarterback Brady Quinn transfer in as freshman Malik Leonard transferred to Carol City during the off-season. Quinn last season at Naples Lely threw for 2,960 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Sierra Canyon run the table undefeated at 10-0 until they lost to eventual CIF Open Division state champion Santa Margarita Catholic in the opening round. Trailblazers just this past week saw 2027 four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou transfer in, bolstering what was already one of the top defenses in the nation.

The Trailblazers ended this past season with a 11-1 record and finished as one of the CIF Southern Section‘s best teams, ranked No. 6 in the final 2025 California High School Football Massey Rankings.

Now with six games revealed by the Broward County Classic, host St. Thomas Aquinas still remains a mystery when it comes to who the Raiders will face in Fort Lauderdale.

The Broward County Classic High School Football Showcase began in 2022, organized by the Broward Education Foundation and features the top high school football teams from the South Florida region and inviting many of the elite programs from around the nation. Among the teams that highlight the event every year from Broward County are nationally ranked Chaminade-Madonna, Plantation American Heritage and St. Thomas Aquinas. The football showcase has already hosted a number of nationally ranked teams from other states, with Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Mater Dei (Calif.), Milton (Ga.), St. Joseph Prep (Pa.), St. John Bosco (Calif.) and St. Frances Academy all taking part in recent years.

