Championship California high school football head coach to retire

A California high school football head football coach will be retiring, according to a report by Southern California News Group’s Fred J. Robledo.

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Per Robledo’s report via X, formerly known as Twitter, Walnut (Calif.) head football coach Eric Peralta is retiring from coaching after leading the Mustangs since the 2017 campaign. Peralta’s overall record during his time at Walnut from 2017 to 2025 is 43-52.

Breaking: Walnut football coach Eric Peralta, who led the Mustangs to a CIF-SS title in 2022, the only title in school history, is retiring. Great coach, great man, wish him well. pic.twitter.com/qfaTeTzgcB — Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 (@SGVNSports) May 22, 2026

Peralta’s best season during his tenure with the Mustangs easily was the 2022 campaign where he guided Walnut to a 11-4 record and winning a CIF Southern Section championship. The best stretch under Peralta’s watch came from 2021-2023 where Walnut won 26 games.

Over the last two seasons, however, the team has put together a pair of identical 4-6 records as it hasn’t been able to replicate the success of the years prior. Now one of California high school football’s more experienced coaches is now retiring, it adds to the number of still available head coaching positions throughout the Golden State.

According to EightLaces.org, 17 coaching positions still remain vacant around the Golden State as there have been a total of 116 changes since the 2025 California high school football season ended.

The Mustangs ended this past season with a 4-6 record and finishing at No.41 in the recent California High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Walnut High School

Walnut High School, located in Walnut, CA, is a proud institution known for its rigorous academic programs and strong extracurricular activities. As a school with a rich history of excellence in both academics and athletics, WHS fosters a community of leadership and personal growth. The Mustangs, the school’s spirited mascot, embody the resilience and determination of its students, who strive for success in every endeavor.

For California high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Golden State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of California.