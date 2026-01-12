Championship-winning coach returns to North Carolina high school football

A state championship-winning head coach will return to the North Carolina high school football program he last handled 12 years ago.

The Shelby Star’s Joe L. Hughes II reported that Mark Barnes will return to Crest High School. He will take over from Greg Lloyd, who led the Chargers to the 2025 North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 5A state championship last season, beating James Hunt 31-14. Lloyd led the Chargers to a 23-5 record in two seasons.

Barnes was Crest’s head football coach from 2010 to 2014. He led the Chargers to four state championship game appearances and won the 2014 title after completing a perfect season with a victory over Havelock. In addition to that crown, Barnes led the Chargers to a 63-13 overall record and two South Mountain Athletic Conference titles.

After coaching North Carolina high school football, Barnes crossed borders, taking over South Carolina’s Sumter football program. He led the Gamecocks to a 107-22 record and nine league championships in 11 years. Sumter also reached the regional semifinals thrice. Aside from the Gamecocks, Barnes also coached at Brevard, Reidsville, and Scotland County.

Barnes will take over a team that finished the 2025 high school football season with a 13-2 record. While Crest suffered losses against Weddington and Ashbrook, they finished 17th in the 2025 North Carolina Rivals Composite Rankings and ninth in the Massey Ratings. This year, wide receiver Majay Thompson will be one of the Chargers’ top players.

