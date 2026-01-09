Championship-winning Texas high school football head coach steps down after 12 seasons

A respected Texas high school football head coach posted on X that he will be stepping down from the position he dutifully handled for 12 years.

Denton Ryan High School’s Dave Henigan vacates his coaching role by saying, “It’s time for me to pass the torch.” As the Denton Record-Chronicle’s John Fields reported, Henigan will leave his post after completing a 141-23 record with the Raiders.

“Being the leader of the Ryan Raider football program has changed the course of my life and has been the highlight of my professional career. I have developed relationships that will last a lifetime. I hope and pray that I helped someone along the way,” Henigan added.

The championship-winning coach also thanked his former players, his fellow coaches, the Ryan administration, and his family. Henigan coached his three sons—Ian, Seth, and Quin—with the Raiders.

Henigan led Denton Ryan to the Texas high school football Class 5A Division I state championship in 2020, the third title in the school’s history. That victory also capped five consecutive years of reaching the state semifinals. Meanwhile, Henigan led Ryan to a 12-2 record and a regional final finish last season.

Before becoming the Raiders’ head coach, Henigan worked as offensive coordinator under Joey Florence. Their collaboration guided Ryan to four consecutive state finals appearances and two state titles from 2000 to 2003.

He also took on head coaching roles at Grapevine and Corsicana before returning to Ryan in the same capacity in 2013. The position was vacant after Florence became the Denton Independent School District’s athletic director.

