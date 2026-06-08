Chandler (Ariz.) football 2026 schedule headlined by state title rematch

Chandler (Ariz.) became the next big team in the state to reveal their full varsity football schedule for the 2026-2027 season. With just 82 days remaining until the season kicks off, most schools in the state have been hard at work over the summer participating in a series of 7v7 events. These events included a camp hosted by Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

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Becoming the second state finalist to announce their schedule, the Wolves will be looking to make another run at the AIA Open State title. After finishing fourth in the final Arizona High School Football Top 25 Rankings, they lost out on the 2025 open state title following a loss to the number one team in the state, Chandler Basha (Ariz.).

Despite their loss in the state title final, the Wolves will undoubtedly be confident in their chances of making the Open division playoffs once again. Retaining their receiver core, with four-star Wisconsin commit Jai Jones and three-star prospect Maxwell Sprott. They will also have four-star Oregon prospect Will Mencl returning.

Mencl, coming off a successful performance in Los Angeles for the Elite 11 finals, being named as the fifth-best overall performer in the annual showcase, threw for 3,815 yards, 33 touchdowns, and just 5 interceptions last year. He is the number one prospect in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings, and a top-fifty prospect nationally.

To begin the season, Mencl, Chandler, and Basha will play out a rematch of the 2025 open state title. Their full 2026 football schedule can be read below.

Aug. 29 –at Chandler Basha (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Interstate series at San Diego Cathedral Catholic (Calif.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Tucson Salpointe (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Ala-Queen Creek (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Sep. 24 – at Phoneiz Brophy (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at Laveen Cactus Canyon (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – Peoria Centennial (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 – at Surprise Valley Vista (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Oct. 29 – Phoneix Pinnacle (Ariz.), 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 – at Chandler Hamilton (Ariz.), 7 p.m.