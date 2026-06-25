Chandler (Calif.) selected to receive gear from Patrick Mahomes' Gladiator brand

Add another high school from out west that will be rocking Adidas and wearing the Mahomes’ “Gladiator” brand uniforms/gear for the 2026 high school football season, according to an announcement on Thursday.

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According to ArizonaVarsity.com’s Adam Beadle, Chandler High School’s football program has announced they have been selected as the next California high school that will partner with Adidas and wear Mahomes’ “Gladiator” brand uniforms/gear for the 2026 campaign. No teams from the Grand Canyon State were selected to wear the prestigious brand last season.

“Being selected as a Patrick Mahomes Brand High School is a reflection of the standard that defines Chandler Football. We’re proud to represent our community and join an elite group of programs across the nation. This honor recognizes the culture, discipline and relentless pursuit of excellence that fuels everything we do,” Chandler head football coach Ty Wisdom said in a statement on Thursday.

The most recent team to be selected before Chandler was Corona (Calif.) Centennial last month.

Last year Chandler was able to reach the AIA Open Division state championship game, but fell to Basha. The Wolves finished ranked fourth in the final Arizona High School Football Top 25 Massey Rankings.

Despite coming off the championship loss, Chandler heads into the 2026 Arizona high school football season as one of the state’s top teams. Armed offensive with 2027 four-star Wisconsin wide receiver commit Jai Jones and four-star Oregon quarterback pledge Will Mencl returning to the roster, the Wolves certainly will have a shot to getting back to the title game.

The full list of the 15 schools Patrick Mahomes gifted uniforms, gear to in 2025 can be found below:

Whitehouse High School (Whitehouse, Texas)

Northwestern Senior High (Miami, Florida)

Broken Arrow High (Broken Arrow, Oklahoma)

Grayson High (Loganville, Georgia)

Cass Technical (Detroit, Michigan)

Detroit Catholic Central (Livonia, Michigan)

Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Florida)

Inglewood High (Inglewood, California)

Orange Lutheran (Orange, California)

Longview High (Longview, Texas)

Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)

Servite High (Anaheim, California)

Central Senior High (Miami, Florida)

Liberty North High (Liberty, Missouri)

Lincoln High School (San Diego, California)

More about Chandler High School

“Chandler High School, located in Chandler, Arizona, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Chandler’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”