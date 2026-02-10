Charlie Woods, son of golf legend Tiger Woods, commits to Florida State

One of the most well-known high school golfers, has decided where he will be playing in college. The Benjamin School class of 2027 standout Charlie Woods, son of PGA legend Tiger Woods, announced on Instagram that he has committed to Florida State. Woods helped lead The Benjamin School to the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 1A state championship in 2023.

In the following 2024 campaign, the Buccaneers would finish in third place in their attempt to defend the 1A championship.

As a junior this past season, Charlie contributed to the team’s second state championship in three years, fifth overall in program history. Charlie shot a strong final round 4-under-par 68 at Mission Inn Resort in helping lift the Buccaneers to a title. Benjamin School rallied for a five-shot victory over Orlando The First Academy as Charlie finished tied for fourth overall at 2-under-par with a final team score of 74-68.

The son of the 15-time majors winner, Charlie first played in the PNC Championships in 2020, becoming the youngest such competitor at age 11. Charlie and his father finished as runner-ups to John Daly and John Daly II that year.

The younger Woods competes in numerous Florida high school tournaments throughout the fall as well as junior events, including those sanctioned by the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).

Charlie has excelled on the junior/amateur golf circuit, winning the AJGA Team TaylorMade Invitational in May, 2025 with a final-round 66, earning first-team AJGA Rolex Junior All-American honors, and ranking top 10 in his class in the AJGA standings.

More about The Benjamin School

The Benjamin School is a prestigious private school in North Palm Beach, Florida, offering a rigorous academic curriculum complemented by a broad range of extracurricular activities. Known for its strong emphasis on character development, the school prepares students for success in higher education and beyond. The athletics program is highly regarded, providing students with opportunities to excel in various sports, including football and basketball, while promoting teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship.