Charlotte Christian (NC) names new head football coach

According to a social media announcement by the Charlotte (NC) Charlotte Christian athletic department on Monday, the school has named former collegiate assistant Jammie Deese as the program’s next head football coach and Director of Football Operations.

Per the announcement made, Deese has had previous coaching stops on the college level at UNC Pembroke and University of West Florida, respectively.

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Charlotte Christian welcomes Coach Jammie Deese as director of football operations & head football coach. Coach Deese’s impressive coaching resume includes stops at UNC Pembroke, University of West Florida and most recently Forest Hills HS

Welcome Coach Deese!🏈



Charlotte Christian welcomes Coach Jammie Deese as director of football operations & head football coach. Coach Deese's impressive coaching resume includes stops at UNC Pembroke, University of West Florida and most recently Forest Hills HS @charchristfb pic.twitter.com/H2245yduJ1 — Charlotte Christian Athletics (@CharChristAD) April 27, 2026

Deese takes over for Chris James, who stepped down as the program’s head coach after three seasons back in March. During his time running the program, James led the Knights to a winning season each year. James went 8-4 in his first year, 7-4 in the second, and 7-6 in 2025.

The Knights last year competed in the 2025 North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship game but lost to state powerhouse Providence Day in a 42-6 rout.

Deese previously was the head coach at Forest Hills (NC), compiling an overall record of 49-21 in coaching the team since 2020, according to HighSchoolOT.

Charlotte Christian finished with a 7-6 record and as the No. 31 in the state, according to the final 2025 North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Charlotte Christian School

Charlotte Christian School, founded in 1950, is a private Christian school serving students from kindergarten through 12th grade in Charlotte, North Carolina. Located on a 54-acre campus, it emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and co-curricular engagement. Its athletics program is robust, featuring 22 sports across middle school, junior varsity, and varsity levels, with 80% of students in grades 7–12 participating. CCS has earned over 40 state championships across various sports.

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