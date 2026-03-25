After four successful seasons at the helm running one of Tennessee high school football’s top teams, Chase Brooks decided it was time to step away from East Robertson.

According to multiple reports, Brooks has stepped down as the head football coach of the Indians after compiling a 46-7 record from 2022 to 2025. In his four seasons at the helm, Brooks led East Robertson to its first-ever TSSAA state championship game in 2022.

Brooks steps away as the program graduates a couple of its best players in Tennessee enrollee Zach Groves and Bowling Green signee Cade Brooks. Though the team is slated to return plenty of talent for the 2026 season, Brooks is looking to spend more time with his family, according to a report.

“I have a daughter that’s a sophomore at Liberty Creek and another daughter that just started kindergarten this year,” Brooks said to Main Street Preps on Wednesday. “And the time and commitment and everything that I needed to put into the team to continue to operate at a high level and continue our success, I just didn’t feel like I’d be able to do it with the family thing going on (and) with my son going to play college football. And so ultimately it just comes down to family and quality and good time.”

East Robertson this past 2025 season finished with a 13-1 record and as the No. 52 in the state, according to the final Tennessee 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about East Robertson High School

East Robinson High School, located in Robinson County, Tennessee, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. East Robinson’s athletic teams are successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.