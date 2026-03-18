Chipotle Nationals 2026: Top high school basketball teams bracket revealed

The best high school basketball teams in the nation will compete for supremacy in the Chipotle Nationals 2026. Ten boys’ basketball and six girls’ basketball teams will battle at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers, Indiana, from April 1 to 5 to settle the best squad in the land.

Paul VI Catholic, the top-ranked team in the Rivals Composite Team Rankings, will be one of the competitors in the boys tournament. They will start the tournament as the sixth seed and will face CIA Bella Vista Prep on April 2.

Meanwhile, AZ Compass Prep is the top seed and will wait for the winner of the opening round game between SPIRE Academy and Archbishop Stepinac. The other opening-round matchup will pit Wasatch Academy against Link Academy. The winner of this game will face the No. 2 seed, Dynamic Prep, in the quarterfinals. Prolific Prep and Montverde Academy will compete in the other quarterfinal.

On the girls’ basketball side, the winner of the Long Island Lutheran–DME Academy pairing will face top seed St. James Academy in the semifinals. Similarly, Westtown School will wait for the winner between Bullis School and Bishop Gorman.



Chipotle Nationals 2026 boys basketball tournament schedule

Opening Round – April 1

6:00 p.m. – #7 Wasatch Academy vs. #10 Link Academy

7:45 p.m. – #8 SPIRE Academy vs. #9 Archbishop Stepinac

Quarterfinals – April 2

2:00 p.m. – #4 Prolific Prep vs. #5 Montverde Academy

4:00 p.m. – #3 CIA Bella Vista Prep vs. #6 Paul VI

6:00 p.m. – #1 AZ Compass Prep vs. SPIRE/Stepinac

8:00 p.m. – #2 Dynamic Prep vs. Wasatch/Link

Semifinals – April 3

2:00 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD

4:00 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD

Finals – April 4

12:00 p.m. – TBD vs. TBD

Chipotle Nationals girls basketball tournament schedule

Opening Round – April 3

10:00 a.m. – #4 Long Island Lutheran vs. #5 DME Academy

12:00 p.m. – #3 Bullis School vs. #6 Bishop Gorman

Semifinals – April 4

10:00 a.m. – #1 The St. James Academy vs. Long Island Lutheran/DME

12:00 p.m. – #2 Westtown School vs. Bullis School/Bishop Gorman

Finals – April 5

10:00 a.m. – TBD vs. TBD