Chris James stepping down as Myers Park (NC) football coach

According to a report by The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday evening, Charlotte (NC) Myers Park head football coach Chris James is stepping down from his position.

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James, who compiled a 20-13 record over his three seasons as the Mustangs’ head coach, is set to become the Dean of Students at Charlotte Latin School and will also be apart of the Baltimore Ravens’ Bill Walsh Diversity program.

“I did the same job at Myers Park,” James said in the report to The Observer. “But this is a little different role than I had. I’m not done coaching, but I think it’s time for me to take a year off and see what this internship deal is like (with the Ravens) and use this time to get better. I’ll do a lot of clinics, and see a lot of my guys play (in college) on Saturdays and visit friends that coach. I’ll use this as a professional development year.”

Last season was the best record with James at the helm as he led the program to a 9-3 mark, reaching the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) playoffs.

Myers Park this past 2025 season finished with a 9-3 record and as the No. 9 in the state, according to the final North Carolina High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Myers Park High School

Myers Park High School, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, offers a robust athletic program that includes a wide range of sports such as football, basketball, soccer, and track. The school is dedicated to developing student-athletes through competitive play and a focus on teamwork and discipline. Myers Park emphasizes both athletic and academic excellence, providing resources and support to help students achieve their goals. The program aims to foster leadership, sportsmanship, and a strong sense of community within the school.

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