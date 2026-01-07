Chris Kappas leaving Louisville (OH) for Mount Union job

Louisville (OH) head football coach Chris Kappas will be leaving the Leopards and making a return to the college level at a familiar place.

Kappas released a statement on Facebook that he’s stepping down as Louisville head coach and per Q92 Sports Network, he’s heading back to the University of Mount Union for his next coaching stop. In his three seasons leading Louisville, Kappas compiled an overall record of 11-20. Below is the statement that was released by Kappas regarding stepping down at Louisville.

Today I notified our team and administration at Louisville that I will be stepping down as head football coach to pursue an opportunity coaching at the collegiate level.

The past 3 seasons have been nothing short of amazing for our family. We have made so many lasting

relationships with players, families, and colleagues in such a generous and welcoming community.

To our players: Continue to climb! Your love for each other and football is what has driven our program’s turnaround! You have developed CHAMPIONSHIP HABITS that will carry you to success in the near future and well beyond. Thank you for pushing me everyday to become better in all areas of my life. I look forward to watching you continue to grow and supporting all of you in any way possible.

The Ville is a special place. We look forward to a bright future for the Leopards and supporting as members of the community!

Kappas is no stranger to Mount Union as he coached at the college for eight seasons from 2013-2020, where he served as the program’s pass game coordinator, special teams’ coordinator, wide receivers coach before eventually becoming the Purple Raiders’ offensive and defensive coordinator.

More about Louisville High School

Louisville High School in Louisville, Ohio, is a public high school known for its strong academic performance, competitive athletics, and vibrant student life. Home of the Leopards, LHS offers a comprehensive curriculum that includes advanced placement courses, extracurricular clubs, and a dedicated staff committed to student success. The school fosters a close-knit community atmosphere and prepares students for college, careers, and lifelong learning.

