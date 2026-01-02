Chris Paul in attendance at Hoophall to watch No. 1 recruit Tyran Stokes

NBA star Chris Paul is currently a free agent, but while he awaits to decide which team he may join this 2025-26 season, he’s still out watching hoops action whenever he can.

To start the new year, Paul decided to take in some high school boys basketball action and watched Rainier Beach (WA) small forward Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked basketball player in the 2026 class, face off against Duncanville (TX).

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward is ranked No. 1 in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking and has proven early on why he’s widely considered the best high school boys basketball player in the nation. The latest example was his performance against Duncanville where the forward scored 33 points, snagged 14 boards and blocked six shots against the Panthers in a 74-70 win at Hoophall West to start the new year.

Tyran Stokes Scouting Report

“At first glance, with Tyran Stokes, you see that he has the optimal positional size, the explosive athleticism, and an ability to create advantages from multiple levels of the floor. So while he is still developing into a role as an alpha player, you see that he has the immediate framework to work with. A look across the 2026 class at this point and you quickly see the lack of star power that the 2025 cycle had. So with that, a lot of the players will need to continue developing various aspects of their games.

… Stokes is no different, as there are things he is going to have to continue working through to reach his highest top-end potential. We have already touched on the balance points to help more consistently make plays off movement. Also, finding a consistent motor will be big with him. However, given his intriguing feel and his natural tools, there are a couple of different pathways that are apparent for him.” – Rivals Senior National Recruiting Analyst Jamie Shaw

