Chris Paul to become assistant coach at Campbell Hall (Calif.)

Legendary point guard Chris Paul has retired from the NBA after an incredible career that will likely place him in the Hall of Fame in due time. As expected, Paul isn’t just going away from the game of basketball entirely.

Paul told Chris Gordy over the weekend that he is joining the staff at Campbell Hall (Calif.) High, where his son, Chris Paul II, plays. Paul II is a guard in the 2028 cycle.

Coaching isn’t brand new to Paul, of course, as he’s been alongside his AAU team, Team CP3, for plenty of summers. His expertise is now hitting the California high school ranks, though.

Campbell Hall head coach Brian Clifford commented on the addition of Paul via his Instagram story:

“If I’m being honest, I have to say this was a pretty decent hire. Excited to have the Point God rocking with us!”

According to MaxPreps, Campbell Hall went 12-16 last season. The Vikings finished as the No. 108 team in the Golden State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

Back in the fall, Paul II landed his first public Division I offers from Northern Arizona and Cal State Northridge. It’s expected that his recruitment will continue to pick up as he now prepares for his junior season. He’ll do so with his dad on the sidelines.

More about Campbell Hall

“Campbell Hall School, founded in 1944, is an independent, coeducational, Episcopal day school serving grades K–12. Located in Studio City, California, CHS is committed to academic excellence and the development of decent, loving, and responsible human beings. With an average class size of 15 and a student-to-teacher ratio of 6.9:1, the school offers a nurturing environment that emphasizes innovative thinking, collaboration, and self-discovery. The diverse student body represents a broad cross-section of ethnic, religious, cultural, and socioeconomic backgrounds.”

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