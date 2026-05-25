Chris Richardson joins Homewood (AL) boys basketball staff

One of the currently most successful high school boys basketball head coaches is joining a new team for the 2026-2027 season.

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According to a social media announcement via X, formerly known as Twitter, Birmingham (Ala.) Homewood announced the addition of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville head coach Chris Richardson to their staff. The announcement said that Richardson will be the program’s associate head coach.

‼️HUGE addition to the Homewood Basketball family‼️



Coach Richardson brings an elite resume:

🔹 5 years as Clay-Chalkville HC (90+ wins, #1 ranking in 6A)

🔹 Mountain Brook staff (2021 State Champion)

🔹 Minor staff (Regional Finals)@HWDAthletics pic.twitter.com/1A6F1T4tkx — Homewood Hoops (@HWDboyshoops) May 25, 2026

Richardson coached the Cougars the last five seasons and record a 89-64, including a 23-9 mark in the 2023-2024 campaign. Per the announcement, Richardson was also apart of Mountain Brook’s 2021 state championship staff before accepting the head coaching job at Clay-Chalkville.

Now Richardson joins one of the state’s top boys basketball programs, coming off nearly reaching the Final Four.

Homewood ended this past season with a 25-8 record and have recorded three straight 20-plus win seasons. The Patriots reached the fourth round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 6A postseason before losing to Oxford, 55-22.

More about Homewood High School

Homewood High School, located in Birmingham, Alabama, is part of the Homewood City School District. It is known for its strong academic programs, vibrant community involvement, and competitive athletics. The Patriots compete in AHSAA Class 6A across multiple sports, including football, basketball, baseball, and volleyball. Their dark blue and red school colors proudly represent the school in state competitions, with teams like football and basketball consistently performing well.

How to Follow Alabama High School Boys Basketball

For Alabama high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state of Alabama.