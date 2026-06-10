Christian Academy (Ky.) 5-star Kellan Hall earns Chase Young comparison at Ohio State camp

Five-star Lousville Christian Academy (Ky.) DL Kellan Hall featured at an Ohio State high school recruitment camp. At their first camp of the summer, Buckeyes defensive line and assistant head coach Larry Johnson was in attendance at the event.

Hall, who is a top-three prospect nationally in his class according to Rivals Industry Rankings, has had multiple visits with Ohio State. Being in attendance for their game with the Texas Longhorns in 2025, he has had three unofficial visits with the Buckeyes.

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“Kellan Hall went through a full workout with the rest of the defensive linemen at Ohio State’s first camp of the summer. The five-star prospect enjoyed the tough, hands-on coaching he received from Johnson, which stood out to Hall in comparison to other camps he’s participated in.” Ohio State beat writer Dan Hope revealed.

With Hall on the line, Christian Academy finished the 2025 varsity season with an undefeated record. Going 15-0, they dominated Murray (Ky.) in the KHSAA 3A state final to finish the season and postseason with zero losses.

During the camp, the class of 2028 DL prospect was compared to Ohio State graduate and NFL first-round pick Chase Young. In his varsity career. Young was also a five-star prospect out of Hyattsville DeMatha Catholic (Md.). In his junior season, the former Buckeye totaled 19 sacks, earning him recruitment interest from both Alabama and the Buckeyes.

“Which is crazy, I don’t know if this is true, but he (Johnson) said Chase Young. He said I can be a do-it-all type of guy. He said I have traits like him. They’re going to have me put on some weight, and they’re going to use me the same way they used him.” Hall told Hope at the event.

Following the centurions’ successful season, Hall was named the Kentucky Rivals 2025 defensive player of the year. With 53 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He currently has offers from Ohio State and Alabama, just like Young, as well as Oklahoma and Notre Dame, among others.

Hall was one of two Christian Academy players who were honored. Four-star receiver prospect Ja’Hyde Brown was also named offensive player of the year after hauling in 98 passes for 1,566 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. The class of 2027 receiver is currently committed to Kentucky.

With both prospects on their roster, the Centurions will kick off their 2026-27 varsity season with a home non-conference game against Owensboro (Ky.) on Friday, August 28th.