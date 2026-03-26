CJ Rosser, Ryan Hampton headline USA Basketball Men's Junior National Team minicamp participants

USA Basketball invited 67 athletes, including CJ Rosser and Ryan Hampton, to participate in the Men’s Junior National Team Minicamp from April 3-5. The camp will be in Indianapolis during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament’s Final Four weekend.

High school basketball players from the graduation classes of 2027, 2028, and 2029 comprise the selection. The list of incoming seniors includes Rosser, the top-ranked player from the Class of 2027. The five-star power forward led Southeastern Prep to a 26-9 record. Also in the list of minicamp participants is DME Academy’s Hampton, ranked third behind Rosser and center Obinna Ekezie Jr.

Joining CJ Rosser, Ryan Hampton, and Obinna Ekezie Jr. from the Class of 2027 are Scottie Adkinson and Reese Alston. Also from the same class are Dawson Battie, Beckham Black, NaVorro Bowman Jr., Chase Branham, Devin Cleveland, and Cayden Daughtry. Jaxson Davis, Quincy Douby Jr., Isaiah Hill, Ahmad Hudson, Jaydn Jenkins, Jeremy Jenkins Jr., Malachi Jordan, and Moussa Kamissoko will also be minicamp participants.

Completing the Class of 2027 are Joshua Leonard, Chase Lumpkin, J’Lon Lyons, Jaylan Mitchell, Asa Montgomery, Jordan Page, Kevin Savage III, Joshua Tyson, and Darius Wabbington.

Other USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team minicamp participants

Class of 2028 – Cameron Anderson, Ian Archbold, Benjamin Berrouet, Dylan Betts, Logan Chwastyk, Mason Collins, Erick Dampier Jr., Adan Diggs, Marceles Duncan, Owen Eteuati-Edwards, Colton Hiller, Blaze Johnson, Josh Lowery, Bentley Lusakueno, Parker McDaniel, Kameron Mercer, Boss Mhoon, Jordan Mize, Emmanuel Nwabuoku, Donavin Okoth, Brady Pettigrew, Josiah Rose, Shalen Sheppard, Miles Simpson, Tyler Sutton, Kevin Wheatley Jr., Michai White, AJ Williams, Evan Willis, and Xavier Young.

Class of 2029 – Josiah Brooks, Will Conroy Jr., JJ Crawford, RJ Evans, Cayden Gaskins, Quali Giran, Mason Grivna, and David Johnson.

Ten of the minicamp participants, including CJ Rosser, were part of the USA squad that won gold in the 2025 FIBA U16 Men’s Americup in Juarez, Mexico.