Class of 2026 star Olivia Vukosa dominates in Croatia's EuroBasket qualifier win

Olivia Vukosa, the fifth-best girls’ basketball prospect from the Class of 2026, played magnificently for Croatia during their recent EuroBasket qualifier game against Greece. The Christ the King standout contributed 17 points, six rebounds, four steals, and two assists in 21 minutes of action.

Vukosa missed only one shot out of eight attempts and converted three baskets from beyond the three-point arc. These numbers helped Croatia handily defeat Greece 98-73, a strong start to their qualifying bid. After beating the Greeks, Croatia will face Denmark on March 14 and North Macedonia on March 18 to close out this round of qualifiers.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, Olivia Vukosa helped Christ the King Regional to become the third-best team in the New York Rivals Composite High School Rankings and the Massey Ratings. With her leading the way, the Royals have a 17-5 record. Her leadership earned her a McDonald’s All-American invite, wherein she will team up with Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, and Olivia Jones on the East squad.

After high school, the five-star power forward will play for Geno Auriemma at the University of Connecticut. After receiving offers from Ohio State (where she paid an unofficial visit), Maryland, Texas, Louisville, North Carolina, UCLA, Tennessee, Miami, Virginia Tech, Baylor, South Carolina, Notre Dame, Iowa, and Kentucky, Vukosa committed to the Huskies in October 2025 and signed her National Letter of Intent a month later.

