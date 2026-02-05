Class of 2027 QB Brenton James enrolls at McEachern (Ga.)

One of the top quarterbacks out of Northeast Florida from the 2025 high school football season is enrolling at a top Georgia program.

Class of 2027 quarterback Brenton James posted on social media that he’s transferring to McEachern, the No. 13 ranked team according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

When it came to passing yards playing at St. Augustine last season, James was among one of the top signal callers in the Sunshine State out of Class 4A. James ended up completing 166 of 253 passes for 2,780 yards and 36 touchdowns versus just eight picks. The dual-threat also added 229 yards and five scores on the ground.

The junior quarterback will join one of the most talented teams in the state of Georgia as the Indians feature Class of 2028 four-star athlete Casey Barner, 2027 three-star cornerback Nash Johnson, who is committed to Alabama.

St. Augustine will be looking to rebuild after now losing James behind center and four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo, who has graduated and now at the University of Miami.

More about McEachern High School

McEachern High School, located in Powder Springs, Georgia, is a public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and broad extracurricular opportunities. The school offers a range of AP and honors courses to prepare students for higher education and future careers. McEachern’s athletic teams are prominent in regional and state competitions. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-prepared for future challenges.

