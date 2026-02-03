Class of 2028 LB Shamar Evans transfers to Ruston (La.)

One of the top Louisiana high school football teams received a big time defensive standout transfer on Tuesday morning.

According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, Class of 2028 linebacker Shamar Evans has left Forest (Miss.) enrolled at Ruston (La.), which reached the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) Division I Non-Select state championship in 2025.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound sophomore, already holds collegiate offers from Alabama, Baylor, Jackson State, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss, respectively.

Last season at Forest, Evans proved himself as one of the state’s top rising linebackers as he gathered tallied 86 tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks, eight quarterback hurries, an interception, three forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown.

The Bearcats ended this past season with a 12-3 record and finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Louisiana High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Ruston High School

Ruston High School, located in Ruston, Louisiana, is a well-regarded public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Ruston’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

