The defending Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OHSAA) Class 6A-I state champion Bixby Spartans have won eight straight titles and are gunning for a ninth this fall.

On Tuesday afternoon, a rival school’s 2028 quarterback announced that he will be heading to Bixby to help them win that ninth straight crown.

According to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Class of 2028 signal caller Isaiah Butcher IV announced that he’s leaving Jenks and transferring to national powerhouse Bixby, which finished No. 1 according to the final National 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

“I have transferred to Bixby High School. Ready for a new chapter,” Butcher IV said in his social media announcement.

Butcher IV would get an opportunity to start for one of the country’s top high school football programs as Bixby graduates senior starter Carson Kirby, who completed 191 of 273 passes for 2,939 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2025.

Per Butcher IV’s social media page, he played in Jenks’ 39-36 loss to Owasso and completed 14 of 18 passes for 255 total yards in that game. During the regular season, Butcher IV threw for 278 yards and accounted for four touchdowns.

The undefeated 2025 season for the Spartans helped notched the program’s 11th state title as the team scored a total 785 points, averaging 60.3 points through 13 games.

More about Bixby High School

Bixby High School, located in Bixby, Oklahoma, is a prominent public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Bixby’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

For Oklahoma high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the state, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sooner State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the gridiron excitement across the state of Oklahoma.