Class of 2029 OT Derrick Hooker transferring to University Lab (LA)

One of the top Class of 2029 high school football players out of the state of Mississippi is leaving to cross border lines to play his upcoming season in Louisiana.

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According to a social media announcement on the 4th of July, Class of 2029 offensive tackle Derrick Hooker announced he was transferring from Greenwood (Miss.) Grenada to Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab. The Cubs last season finished with a 10-3 record and as the No. 25 in the state, according to the final Louisiana 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

I will be attending U-High for the upcoming school year. Let’s Go!

Hooker already has a sizable list of collegiate suitors knocking on his door, with schools like Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss having already offered the 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive tackle.

The Cubs this past 2025 season reached double-digit wins and lost in the semifinal round of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) D-II Select postseason. Knox Kiffin, a 2028 quarterback prospect and the son of first-year LSU head coach Lane Kiffin, transferred to University Lab during the off-season and figures to bring a lot more eyes on the team heading into the 2026 campaign. The younger Kiffin played at Oxford (MS) last season, completing 59 of 98 passes for 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns.

University Lab will open the 2026 Louisiana high school football season with a blockbuster matchup against Archbishop Rummel on Sep. 4 in a contest that features two Top 25 teams from a year ago.

More about University Lab

Liberty Christian School in Argyle, TX, is a private, Christian-based educational institution that serves students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Known for its emphasis on both academic excellence and spiritual growth, the school integrates faith-based learning into all aspects of its curriculum. The athletics program is an important part of student life, promoting leadership, teamwork, and discipline. The Warriors compete in a variety of sports, including football and basketball, and uphold a commitment to fostering a Christ-centered community.