The Classic at Damien has another loaded field and the Platinum Division bracket headlines the end-of-year festivities in La Verne, Calif.

There’s never any shortage of exciting finishes at the event. Crean Lutheran (Calif.) pulled off an impressive 62-59 victory against Owyhee (Idaho), putting together a huge second half to erase what was once a 17-point deficit.

Owyhee notched 18 points in each of the first two quarters on Friday to build a 36-26 lead at halftime. The Storm came out hot, going 8-14 from the floor in the first quarter. Senior point guard Logan Haustveit has been the primary weapon and he finished with a team-high 18 points on 6-16 shooting.

The Saints recovered well from the slow start and hung with Owhyee heading into the break. They then flipped the script in the third quarter.

Just six Crean Lutheran players scored on Friday, and it was Hunter Caplan that led the charge. He dropped 20 points on 5-13 shooting, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers. Senior center Chadrack Mpoyi was right behind with 15 points of his own. The Minnesota commit led the team with seven field goals and he also added four rebounds.

Down by just a point heading into the fourth, the Saints kept chugging and led by as many as five with just over four minutes to go in regulation. Owhyee had a couple of last gasps, but Lutheran didn’t relinquish the momentum and hung on for the win to continue on in the winner’s bracket.

Saints senior guard Nick Giarrusso played nearly 30 minutes and poured in 13 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds and five assists. He finished +13, the best of anyone on the court. Lutheran shot nearly 49 percent from the floor in the comeback win.

Behind Haustveit, Owyhee also got 12 points from senior Canaan Magness. The Storm got 18 points from its bench, while Crean Lutheran had just two. Owyhee led for over 17 minutes of game time, but will now look to get back on track in the consolation bracket. It will face the loser of Friday night’s game between Centennial (Calif.) and Sandra Day O’Connor (Ariz.) on Saturday.

Crean Lutheran will take on the winner. The Saints are the No. 18 team in California, according to the Massey Ratings. Owyhee remains the No. 1 team in Idaho.

How to Follow National High School Boys Basketball

For high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the country.