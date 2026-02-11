Clay-Chalkville (AL) football receives $30k for championship rings

Clay-Chalkville (AL) football team will be getting the $30,000 they need to get the championship rings for winning the 2025 AHSAA’s Class 6A state title.

Cougars’ head coach Stuart Lloyd reposted and quoted a social media post confirming Clay-Chalkville had received a $30k check from the Clay-Pinson Chamber of Commerce to go towards getting the football team championship rings.

Special thanks to Ronnie Dixon and the Clay-Pinson Chamber of Commerce for their continued support for @CCHSfootbal. What a great day for #BIGCLAY https://t.co/6VjoLRP04P — Stuart Floyd (@coachfloyd33) February 11, 2026

A proposal was on the table previously for the City of Clay to see if they can help the football team with championship rings.

According to a CBS 42 report, the City of Clay was expected to revisit the proposal later this month to see the municipality transfer $30,000 from city reserve funds towards state championship rings for the football program. The overall problem with that, per the report, was the constitutional issues that would have come as the city cites Article IV, Section 94 of the Alabama Constitution, which strictly prohibits any municipalities from making appropriations that benefit private individuals, which would have included the Clay-Chalkville football team.

The Cougars end up getting the assistance without having to go through the City of Clay with the Clay-Pinson Chamber of Commerce coming through with the funds to assist with the rings.

Clay-Chalkville finished with a 16-0 record and as the No. 3 in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Clay-Chalkville High School

Clay-Chalkville High School in Alabama offers a robust athletic program focused on student development and competitive success. The school supports a variety of sports, including football, basketball, and track, with the goal of fostering teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. Clay-Chalkville emphasizes the importance of balancing athletic and academic achievements, providing a supportive environment for student-athletes to thrive and reach their full potential both in sports and academics.

For Alabama high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Yellowhammer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Alabama.