Clay-Chalkville (AL) releases 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Alabama, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Another one of the Yellowhammer State’s top football programs year in and year out is the Clay-Chalkville Cougars as a team that won the AHSAA Class 5A state championship in 2025 and should be a contender once again in 2026. The Cougars announced their 2026 schedule recently and their season opener is a banger as they will take on Georgia’s 2025 Class 4A state champion Creekside on the road.

Stuart Floyd will be heading into his third season as Clay-Chalkville’s head football coach, as he’s compiled an overall record of 25-3 in two years at the helm. Floyd will have some reloading to do as his team loses a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in quarterback Aaron Fyre and running back Joshua Woods. Clay-Chalkville will also have to find a new go-to-wide receiver as Corey Barber graduates after totaling over 1,000 yards receiving a in 2025.

Clay-Chalkville High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – at Creekside (Ga.)

Aug. 28 – at Thompson

Sep. 4 – at Springville

Sep. 11 – at Southside

Sep. 18 – Oxford

Oct. 2 – Pell City

Oct. 9 – Pinson Valley

Oct. 16 – at St. Clair County

Oct. 23 – Douglas

Oct. 30 – Central

Clay-Chalkville finished with a 15-0 record and as the No. 3 in the state, according to the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Clay-Chalkville High School

