Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) reveals 2026 high school football schedule

Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation and especially in the state of Florida.

One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.

Though the next official contests won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.

Next school out of the Sunshine State to announce who they will be playing already are the Clearwater Central Catholic, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 10-3 and reached the regional final round of the FHSAA Class 1A playoffs.

Clearwater Central Catholic 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – Palmetto

Sep. 4 – Port Charlotte

Sep. 11 – Clearwater Calvary Christian

Sep. 18 – at St. Petersburg Catholic

Sep. 25 – at Tampa Catholic

Oct. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney

Oct. 9 – at Berkeley Prep

Oct. 16 – at Boca Ciega

Oct. 23 – at Lakewood

Oct. 30 – Clearwater

More about Clearwater Central Catholic High School

Clearwater Central Catholic High School (CCC) is a Diocesan, coeducational, college-preparatory school within the Diocese of St. Petersburg. The school serves primarily the Upper Deanery of Pinellas County and is dedicated to the mission of educating students to excel in all endeavors while fostering a community of faith, service, and leadership. CCC emphasizes the development of creative leaders who are committed to service and inspired to excel in all areas of their lives.

For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.