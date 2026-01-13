Clearwater Central Catholic (Fla.) reveals 2026 high school football schedule
Yes we know, the 2025 high school football season literally just ended, but when it comes to the prep gridiron, it never sleeps around the nation and especially in the state of Florida.
One thing that is evident already is teams are getting a head start on putting together and even finalizing their schedules for the 2026 high school football season. It’s always of interest to those around the country to find out who their favorite high school football teams might be playing in the upcoming season.
Though the next official contests won’t be for a while, that’s not going to stop us for providing everyone which teams will be playing who when August rolls around and it’ll come faster than you think.
Next school out of the Sunshine State to announce who they will be playing already are the Clearwater Central Catholic, which finished the 2025 season with a record of 10-3 and reached the regional final round of the FHSAA Class 1A playoffs.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
DeAndre Moore
Transfer WR commits
- 2New
Transfer Portal Intel
Justice Haynes, Mylan Graham
- 3Hot
Jordan Seaton
Contenders lining up
- 4Trending
Damon Wilson
SEC, ACC suitors lining up
- 5
Marcus Freeman
Video from incident leaks
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Clearwater Central Catholic 2026 football schedule
Aug. 21 – Palmetto
Sep. 4 – Port Charlotte
Sep. 11 – Clearwater Calvary Christian
Sep. 18 – at St. Petersburg Catholic
Sep. 25 – at Tampa Catholic
Oct. 2 – at Cardinal Mooney
Oct. 9 – at Berkeley Prep
Oct. 16 – at Boca Ciega
Oct. 23 – at Lakewood
Oct. 30 – Clearwater
More about Clearwater Central Catholic High School
Clearwater Central Catholic High School (CCC) is a Diocesan, coeducational, college-preparatory school within the Diocese of St. Petersburg. The school serves primarily the Upper Deanery of Pinellas County and is dedicated to the mission of educating students to excel in all endeavors while fostering a community of faith, service, and leadership. CCC emphasizes the development of creative leaders who are committed to service and inspired to excel in all areas of their lives.
How to Follow Florida High School Football
For Florida high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Florida high school football excitement across the state.