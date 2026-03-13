Cleveland Browns OT Tytus Howard reacts to his high school football highlights

Tytus Howard will be having a fresh start after getting traded to the Cleveland Browns and signing a three-year, $63 million contract extension. But before he gets busy with his new team, he comments on his high school football videos.

Howard was a skill position player at Monroe County in Alabama before playing at Alabama State University. As shared by the Browns on X (formerly Twitter), Howard ran for a touchdown against Thomasville. He also rushed for 315 yards but lost to Hillcrest during his final high school football game. There’s also a highlight where he ran over his little brother, who was playing for the opposing team.

“I remember like it was yesterday. Especially as an O-lineman now, I don’t get a chance to do stuff like this no more. So, when I go back and look at this, and I show people all this, they were like, ‘No man, ain’t no way that’s you,'” Tytus Howard said.

However, as talented as he was, his efforts did not translate into wins. Monroe County went 1-9 during his senior year (2013), 4-6 in his junior season, 1-9 in 2011, and 2-8 in his freshman year.

After playing for the Tigers and the Hornets, the Houston Texans selected Tytus Howard with the 23rd overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Texans traded him to the Browns after seven seasons. As of 2025, Howard has started in all 93 career NFL games and was a member of the 2019 Pro Football Writers Association All-Rookie Team.

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