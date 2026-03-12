Cleveland (NC) football hires new head coach

One of North Carolina’s high school football teams has decided on who they will have lead their program for the 2026 season.

According to an announcement by the Cleveland High School (NC) football team via X, formerly known as Twitter, the Rams have tabbed Codi Vick as their next head football coach.

Cleveland HS is proud to announce Codi Vick as our next Head FB Coach. With a championship vision centered on a relentless pursuit of excellence, Coach Vick is committed to upholding our storied tradition while leading our student-athletes to the next level.

Vick takes over for Scott Riley, who spent the last 12 seasons as the head coach at Cleveland, compiling an overall record of 130-27 and leading the Rams to the postseason on an annual basis. When it comes to consistency, there wasn’t many in the Tar Heel State like Riley during his time at Cleveland.

Cleveland ended the last season with a 10-2 record, reaching the third round of the NCHSAA Class 7A playoffs and finished as the state’s No. 11th ranked team, according to the final North Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

