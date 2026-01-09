Clinch County (Ga.) tabs alum Rance Morgan as new head football coach

A familiar face is set to take the reins for Clinch County (Ga.) football.

On Thursday, the Panthers named Rance Morgan their new head coach. The news comes just a couple of days after longtime head coach Jim Dickerson announced his retirement. Dickerson was the head coach of Clinch County for 17 seasons across two different stints.

Morgan was previously an assistant coach at Clinch but has been the school’s assistant principal. He’s now stepping into the lead role over two decades after he played for the school.

“I’m excited to announce that Rance Morgan has officially been named our head football coach,” Clinch County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lori James said in a release on Thursday. “After spending some time away from football, he’s eager to get back on the sidelines and inspire our players with his passion for the game, all while upholding our proud winning tradition. He brings a wealth of experience and a strong connection with our athletes, fans, and community. Knowing our traditions so well, I have no doubt he’ll lead us to great things this upcoming season.”

Morgan will have big shoes to fill. Dickerson coached Clinch County from 2004-18 and again in 2024-25, compiling an overall record of 126-47-1. In his first go round with the program, Dickerson led the Panthers to five state championships and seven regional titles.

In this brief two-year return, Dickerson was successful once again, going 11-2 and 13-1, coming just one game away from competing for the Class A, Division II state championship this past 2025 campaign.

