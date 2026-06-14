Clinton Grace (Md.) 4-star J'lon Lyons puts UConn head coach Dan Hurley on notice

Clinton Grace (Md.) four-star guard J’lon Lyons recently put himself on the radar of UConn head coach Dan Hurley. Over the weekend, the Eagles guard took part in the first of two summer DMV live events, taking place at Hyattsville DeMatha Catholic (Md.) with multiple D1 coaches in attendance.

A class of 2027 prospect, Lyons is the second-best prospect in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He currently has offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida State, Villanova, and Georgetown, among multiple other offers. However, he has not yet received any offer from UConn.

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“UConn HC Dan Hurley was in today for ‘27 Clinton Grace PG Lonnie (J’lon) Lyons. The lead guard, who will likely enter top-30 status in the near future, finished with 15PTS, 8REBS & 5ASTS. Stock has picked up serious steam since his performances at Team USA Minicamp and NBPA top 100 camp.” PrepHoops scout Colby Giacubeno reported from the event.

Following their NCAA March Madness final defeat to Michigan, the Huskies are coming off a tenth-ranked national class. They landed the commitment of Marietta Wheeler (Ga.) four-star Colben Landrew, a top thirty prospect in the nation from the class of 2026 according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

Turning their attention to 2027, the Huskies have sent multiple offers out, including to Geneva SPIRE Academy (Ohio), five-star King Gibson, and four-star top ten prospect Nasir Anderson. They are not currently predicted to land any of them by Rivals RPM, forcing them to potentially look to the likes of Lyons.

Following his junior year, the class of 2027 prospect featured in Team USA minicamps ahead of the 2026 FIBA Men’s AmeriCup. He was named as one of 19 finalists for the squad in May. However, he did not make the final roster cuts for the 12-man squad.

In his junior year, the Eagles guard was also named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year. This came after helping lead his school to the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament final, where they fell to Potomac Bullis (Md.).

Despite the disappointing season end, Lyons finished the year out averaging 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. During yesterday’s session, he put up nine points, including the game-winning assist to class of 2027 teammate Isa Carpenter against Westtown (Pa.).

As one of the top prospects from yesterday’s circuit, Lyons was not the only standout. Three-star Airlington Bishop O’Connell (Va.) guard Corey Dixon also returned from injury with a bang. He put up 31 points and had 6 steals in a victory after two months off with an injury.

Other notable prospects who attended include four-star Huntersville Ambassador Christian (N.C) RJ Moore, and three-star Mt. Zion (Md.) guard Jacob Canton. A full slate of games is set to go ahead tomorrow to conclude the event, with Clinton Grace taking on Mt. Zion at 3:30 p.m locally.