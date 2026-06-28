Clinton Grace (Md.) 4-star J'lon Lyons puts up DMV Live triple-double

Clinton Grace (Md.) four-star guard J’lon Lyons was one of the standouts of this weekend’s DMV live action. Over the weekend, the 6’3 Eagles guard took part in three different games against Central Florida (Fla.), McLean Potomac School (Va.), and Fairfax Paul VI (Va.)

A class of 2027 prospect, Lyons is the best prospect in the state according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He currently has offers from Syracuse, Maryland, VCU, Texas, Tennessee, and Georgetown, among multiple other offers.

“Spoke to Clinton Grace PG J’Lon Lyons after a dominant triple-double performance in a win over Potomac School.The rising senior finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, continuing to prove why he’s one of the top prospects not only at DMV Live, but in the nation.” DMV Live shared from the event.

In one of the largest victory margins of the day, Lyons put up 17 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists in a 76-69 victory over Potomac. His class of 2027 teammate, Isiah Carpenter, also put up a double-double, with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and two asissts.

“I just want to make this team better. You know, to help my guys confidence of guys who haven’t really been playing like last year. Just giving them an extra boost, that’s all i’m trying to do. I’m trying to win.” Lyons revealed to DMV live following the matchup.

Last year, in his junior year, the Eagles guard was also named Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year. This came after helping lead his school to the Maryland Private Schools State Tournament final, where they fell to Potomac Bullis (Md.).

Lyons recruitment is currently one of the hottest topics on the varsity basketball scene, with Rivals RPM currently predicting him to land at Georgetown. He recently broke down his recruitment in an interview with Rivals.

“There’s a lot of heavy recruiting going on with Syracuse, Maryland, VCU of course, Tennessee, Texas. I had contact with UNC the other day. There’s a lot of new schools coming in, but I’m cutting it down to five after Peach Jam.” The four-star recruit revealed to Rivals, breaking down each D1 program.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

With D1 coaches hot on his trail, Clinton Grace will finish their DMV Live hoops tomorrow after going 1-2 across the weekend. They finish off the DMV Live 2 event with a blockbuster private schools state title rematch against Bullis, which will be updated live on the DMV social media accounts.