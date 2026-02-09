Clover High (S.C.) hires former South Carolina QB as next head football coach

Bennett Swygert, a former South Carolina quarterback in the early 2000s, has found a new high school football head coaching job in the Palmetto State.

On Monday, Chris Miller of WRHI-TV reported that Swygert will be the next coach at Clover High, replacing Perry Woolbright, who departed this offseason to take over at North Myrtle Beach. The one-time Gamecock was previously at Hillcrest (S.C.) in Simpsonville, where he led the Rams to an 8-4 record in 2025.

Over three seasons at Hillcrest, he led the program to a 26-11 record, which included a 10-3 mark in his first season. The Rams made it to the AAAAA state quarterfinals that season, and made it to the second round in both 2024 and 2025.

As an added twist, Hillcrest and Clover — which are separated by about 85 miles — have played each other each of the past three seasons. The Rams took the 2023 and 2024 games in dominant fashion, while Clover got its revenge in 2025 with a 30-21 victory.

Swygert will now be on the other side of that game next season, with Clover marking his second high school head coaching job after a winding career as an assistant.

He was a high school standout at Summerville, earning Shrine Bowl and All-State honors before signing with the Gamecocks in 2001. However, he was hampered by knee injuries that didn’t allow him to see game action for two seasons. When he did first play in 2003, he appeared in six games, completing 11-of-21 passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Following his lone season with the Gamecocks, Swygert transferred to Western Carolina. He was the team’s starting quarterback in 2004 and 2006 before pursuing coaching. He started at Fort Dorchester, also making stops at Newberry and later as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina State.

However, once he was let go from that gig, he opted to move to the high school level to have more time with his young family.

