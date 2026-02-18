Coach of Illinois high school powerhouse denies interest in college head coaching job

Mount Carmel has been arguably Illinois’ most dominant high school football program over the past half-decade under head coach Jordan Lynch.

The Chicago-area powerhouse just finished off an undefeated four-peat in December, beating Oswego 20-3 victory at Northern Illinois’ Husky Stadium. It was a homecoming for Lynch, who not only starred at Mount Carmel, but also at NIU from 2009-13.

His success at the high school level has made him a natural candidate to take the next step up to coaching at the college level. And with NIU’s head coaching job coming open earlier this week, there were questions about whether Lynch could be a candidate there.

He put those rumors to rest on Wednesday, releasing a statement via Mount Carmel Football’s Twitter account.

“There will always be speculation in this profession, and I want to be clear and get ahead of any rumors, but Mount Carmel is home,” he wrote. “I love this school, I love our players, and I love our community. I am happy at Mount Carmel and fully committed to continuing what we’ve built here. Mount Carmel is home. I love Mount Carmel. I believe in our young men, our staff, and our community. What we are building here is special, and I’m looking forward to making history as we strive for five this season.”

Lynch, who was an All-American quarterback at the college level, took over the program — which has now won 17 state titles in its history — in 2017 after spending one year as the quarterbacks coach at NIU. He replaced the legendary Frank Lenti, who has been the head coach of the program for 34 years and won 12 state championships.

Since taking over, Lynch has led the Caravan to state championships in 2019, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Mount Carmel’s 2025 roster featured three Power 4 signees and more than a dozen total Division I prospects, as they’ve amassed a dominant level of talent.

Last month, he was also inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, honoring his record-setting career as one of the sport’s best dual-threat quarterbacks in the past two decades.

This developing story will be updated.