Cocoa (Fla.) names alum Nate Hooks new head football coach

A familiar face is returning to one of the most well-known high school football programs in Florida.

On Wednesday, Cocoa High School announced that former quarterbacks coach and Cocoa alum Nate Hooks has been hired as the Tigers’ new head football coach.

He replaces Ryan Schneider, who stepped down last month after eight seasons in charge and is now the head coach at Melbourne Central Catholic — where Hooks was formerly the head coach.

“Cocoa High is a school of opportunity fueled by our community, and Coach Hooks lives that mission,” the school wrote in an Instagram post announcing the hire. “A Cocoa alum, he’s a proven winner at Holy Trinity (48–36) with the school’s first FHSAA playoff win and (Melbourne Central Catholic) 9–3 & district champs in 2023. Coach Hooks served as Quarterbacks Coach for our 2022 & 2024 state championships and 2025 Final Four—helping develop one of Florida’s elite QB rooms.

…Cocoa owns seven state titles overall: 2008, 2009, 2010, 2016, 2022, 2023, 2024. Most importantly, Coach Hooks is relentless about college scholarships for our student‑athletes. Let’s get to work!”

Last season, Cocoa went 9-5 and finished as the No. 52 team in the Sunshine State, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Tigers lost to Cardinal Mooney in the Class 2A state tournament semifinals.

As laid out in Cocoa’s announcement, it has had no shortage of success on the gridiron. Last season’s semifinals defeat ended its quest to win a fourth state title in a row. Schneider raised the bar during his tenure and Hooks will now look to keep things rolling at Cocoa in 2026 and beyond.

More about Cocoa High School

