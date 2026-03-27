Coconino (Ariz.) football hires new head coach for 2026

Coconino High School (Ariz.) is coming off a strong 2025 Arizona high school football season and the program announced on Friday the hiring of a former alum to guide the team moving forward.

According to a social media press release by the Coconino athletic department, the Panthers have hired, pending board approval, alum Josh Clouse as the school’s next head football coach. Per the release, Clouse has remained close to his alma mater, having already put in 15 years of coaching between football and baseball.

Help us welcome Coach Josh Clouse as our new Varsity Football Head Coach! Coach Clouse is a proud Coconino High School graduate and brings over 15 years of coaching experience in both football and baseball right here at CHS. He is deeply committed to building strong relationships, engaging with our community, and developing student-athletes both on and off the field. His vision centers on character, discipline, sportsmanship, and preparing young men to become future leaders, husbands, and fathers.

Coach Clouse is dedicated to building a competitive program grounded in accountability, effort, and a true team-first, family culture. We’re excited for the future of Panther Football under his leadership.

We’re excited to announce Coach Josh Clouse as the new Head Varsity Football Coach at Coconino High School, pending FUSD School Board approval.

Let’s go Panthers! pic.twitter.com/lDTc33rExI — Coconino Athletics (@Coco_Athletics) March 27, 2026

Coconino picking up eight wins last season was the first time the program has done so since 2020 when the Panthers went 8-1. Playing out of Arizona’s 4A classification, Coconino will look to maintain themselves as one of the top teams once again under the watch of Clouse heading into his first season.

The Panthers ended this past season with a 8-5 record and finished ranked at No. 69 in the final 2025 Arizona high school football rankings.

More about Coconino High School

Coconino High School offers a variety of academic programs, including the Coconino Institute of Technology (CIT), a three-year accelerated science and technology program. The school emphasizes a positive environment that honors and unifies all cultures, aiming to encourage each student in their pursuit of academic excellence and to instill a lifelong enthusiasm for learning.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Arizona high school football excitement across the state.