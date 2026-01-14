Cody Flournoy accepts Phenix City Central (Ala.) head football coaching job

One of the top Alabama high school football coaches has been named to lead the Phenix City Central Red Devils’ football program.

According to a report by BamaPreps, Jackson head football coach Cody Flournoy will be the next lead man at Phenix City Central. Flournoy, who is a former Phenix City Central assistant, is a two-time Alabama high school football state championship head coach, having led the Aggies to back-to-back Class 4A titles in 2024 an 2025.

Welcome back to Central Coach Flournoy! pic.twitter.com/0TeKnL9g2P — Red Devil Football (@CHSREDDEVILS) January 14, 2026

The Phenix City Central job came open last week with the resignation of Patrick Nix and it quickly became Alabama’s top high school football vacancy, with interest coming near and wide.

Flournoy takes over for Nix, who in six seasons leading Phenix City Central, compiled an overall record of 65-14, leading the Red Devils to a AHSAA state championship in 2023. After 2023, Nix led Phenix City Central back to the Final Four, with the Red Devils falling to Thompson in the 7A title game in ’24 and again to the Warriors in ’25 in the state semifinals.

Currently, Flournoy owns an overall record of 80-31 all-time ahead of accepting the job at Phenix City Central. Coaching stops for Flournoy includes Jackson and Beulah, which the latter he spent two seasons at before heading to Jackson.

At Jackson is where Flournoy made a name for himself as one of Alabama’s top coaches as he compiled a 69-21 record, which included four double-digit winning seasons.

Phenix City Central finished No. 2 in the final Alabama 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Phenix City Central High School

Phenix City Central High School, located in Phenix City, Alabama, is a well-regarded public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and diverse extracurricular activities. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Phenix City Central’s athletic teams are known for their success in state competitions. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and prepared for future challenges.

