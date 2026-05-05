Colorado High School Football: Regis Jesuit releases 2026 schedule
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Colorado continues to stand out as a premier pipeline for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.
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Coming off a season where the Aurora (CO) Regis Jesuit Raiders were one of the top teams in the state of Colorado and now head into 2026 with one of the tougher schedules around. The Raiders return Class of 2028 four-star quarterback Luke Rubley, who last season threw for 2,084 yards and 20 touchdowns.
The full Regis Jesuit 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.
Regis Jesuit Football 2026 Schedule
Aug. 28 – Aurora (CO) Eaglecrest
Sep. 4 – at Spokane (WA) Gonzaga Prep School
Sep. 11 – Denver (CO) Mullen
Sep. 17 – at Parker (CO) Legend
Sep. 25 – Littleton (CO) Heritage
Oct. 1 – at Colorado Springs (CO) Pine Creek
Oct. 9 – Castle Rock (CO) Castle View
Oct. 22 – at Aurora (CO) Grandview
Oct. 30 – Littleton (CO) Valor Christian
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In 2025, Regis Jesuit posted a 4-7 record and ranked as the No. 16 program in the state, according to the final Colorado High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Regis Jesuit High School
Regis Jesuit High School, located in Aurora, Colorado, is a premier Catholic college preparatory institution serving young men and women through single-gender education on the same campus. Rooted in Jesuit values, the school emphasizes academic excellence, spiritual growth, and service to others. RJHS offers a rigorous curriculum, a strong athletic program, and a vibrant student life dedicated to forming men and women with and for others.
How to Follow Colorado High School Football
For Colorado high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Centennial State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Colorado high school football excitement across the state.