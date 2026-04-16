Colorado high school girls flag football quarterback commits to Nebraska

As the popularity of high school girls flag football continues, so does the groundbreaking moments in the sport and earlier this week, the first ever player to commit the a Division I, Power 4 program occurred.

Mountain Vista (CO) Class of 2027 quarterback Ariana Akey via Instagram announced her commitment to Nebraska for women’s flag football.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to play flag football at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I want to thank my coaches, my family, my teammates, and my friends for their support throughout this journey. I also want to thank coach Liz and coach Katie for this incredible opportunity,” Key said in her commitment post.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Akey has had herself a prolific prep career behind center for the Eagles, with the signal caller throwing for a total of 8,980 yards with 171 touchdowns over the last two seasons. The quarterback can get it done with her legs as she rushed for 2,769 yards and scored 35 touchdowns in that same span playing Colorado high school girls flag football.

Back in late January, Orange Lutheran (Calif.) junior quarterback Makena Cook became the first-ever female athlete to receive a Division I, Power 4 offer for flag from Nebraska. Cook, who is already committed to Georgia for soccer, is coming off a monster junior season for the Lancers as the signal caller led Orange Lutheran to the CIF Division I state championship, falling to JSerra Catholic, 25-20.

The junior quarterback had herself one of the best girls flag football seasons for any passer in the country thus far as Cook completed 639 of 863 (74 percent) passes for 7,083 yards and 112 touchdowns, according to MaxPreps. Cook also added 313 yards and three scores on the ground.

More about Mountain Vista High School

Mountain Vista High School, located in Littleton, Colorado, is a prominent public high school known for academic excellence, strong community values, and a thriving athletics program. Home of the Golden Eagles, MVHS offers a wide range of AP courses, competitive sports, and extracurricular activities that foster student growth. With a focus on leadership and innovation, Mountain Vista prepares students for success in college, careers, and life.