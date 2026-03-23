Columbus (Fla.) boys hoops wins Kings of the Throne national title

Columbus High (Fla.) boys basketball team just got finished putting the finishing touches on winning a fifth consecutive Florida state championship and for the second straight year will be hoisting a national crown as well.

The Explorers received a huge performance from Miami small forward commitment Caleb Gaskins en route to defeating Long Island Lutheran (NY), 66-55, for the Kings of the Throne national championship. Columbus took home a national title last season as well when they defeated Dynamic Prep (TX), 67-49, for the Chipotle Nationals 2025 crown.

Gaskins led the way for the Explorers on the dais, scoring a game-high 28 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out four assists.

The game itself was never really in doubt for Columbus as they carried a 37-27 lead entering intermission and owned a 16-point advantage going into the final quarter.

Columbus dominated throughout the Kings of the Throne tournament, which is put on by the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) and Gold Level Sports and Entertainment (GLSE). The field of teams included some of the top high school boys basketball programs in the country, concluding with the Explorers notching a second straight national recognized title.

Unfortunately the Explorers won’t get a chance to defend their Chipotle Nationals championship as the 10-team field is now set to take place next week in Fishers, Indiana.

The Explorers currently own a 26-6 record and are the No. 5 ranked team in the Sunshine State, according to the Florida 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings and No. 23 nationally.

More about Columbus High School

Columbus High School, located in Miami, Florida, is recognized for its strong commitment to academic excellence, community service, and athletic achievement. Serving a diverse and vibrant student population, Columbus High School offers a comprehensive educational experience that prepares students for college, careers, and leadership roles in society.

How to Follow Florida High School Boys Basketball

For Florida high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Sunshine State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.