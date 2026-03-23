Columbus, St. John Vianney claim The Throne high school basketball championships

The Columbus Explorers and the St. John Vianney Lady Lancers won their respective tournaments in The Throne National Championships. Coincidentally, both teams defeated the Long Island Lutheran representatives during the three-day tournament at the American Dream entertainment and retail center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Explorers completed a 66-55 victory over the Crusaders. Five-star Miami commit Caleb Gaskins led Columbus with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Felipe Quiñones, Cello Jackson, and Jordan Fisher contributed 10 points apiece, while Akol Nyok finished with six points and eight rebounds.

While the Crusaders had more points off turnovers, fast-break points, and bench points in this The Throne championship game, the Explorers had a better field-goal percentage (51%) than Long Island Lutheran (32%). The Explorers also converted 47 percent of their three-point attempts (7 of 15) and had more free-throw conversions (11-8).

Columbus also led by as many as 19 points in this dominating victory, scoring 22 points in the second quarter. Meanwhile, Moussa Kammisoko led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds, while Kayden Allen added 12 points and four rebounds.

In The Throne girls’ basketball championship game, St. John Vianney escaped with a 71-68 double overtime victory. Tournament MVP Stella Lockhart sparked the Lady Lancers to victory with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Taylor Sofilkanich also finished with a double-double (15 points, 12 rebounds). Madison Kocis added 18 points and four rebounds.

The Lancers’ free-throw struggles (40%) helped the Crusaders to stay in the game. However, St. John Vianney had a higher field-goal percentage (50%) than Long Island Lutheran (30%).

Conversely, it’s a bitter defeat for the Crusaders in The Throne because they had more rebounds (40-33) and fewer turnovers. Emily McDonald led Long Island Lutheran with 25 points and ten rebounds. Savannah Swords added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Olivia Jones contributed 13 points and four rebounds.