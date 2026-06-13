Compass Prep (Ariz.) 4-star Demarcus Henry shines at NBPA top 100 camp

Chandler Compass Prep (Ariz.) star Demarcus Henry was recently named as a standout performer at the NBPA top 100 camp . A class of 2027 prospect, the Dragons forward is the tenth-best prospect in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings. He transferred from Santa Ana Mater Dei (Calif.) to Arizona for his junior year.

Going into the camp, Henry was coming off a Chipotle National run with Compass Prep. Making the semi-finals, they fell in a double-overtime game to Montverde Academy (Fla.) despite his double-double. They were seventh in the Massey Ratings National High School Boys Basketball Rankings going into the nationals with a 19-5 record.

Since its inception in 1994, over 300 varsity athletes who have participated in the camp have gone on to become active NBA players. The likes of UNC, Kentucky, Arkansas, and Louisville, among multiple other D1 scouts, were in attendance at the event.

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Henry currently has offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, BYU, North Carolina, and Kansas. According to Rivals RPM, he is projected to commit to either Ohio State or BYU after having taken unofficial visits with both colleges. And he will have certainly turned many heads following his top 100 camp performance.

“Demarcus Henry had the best numbers at the event as he led the camp in points and rebounds, putting up 20.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest while shooting 51.9 percent from the field to help Team Gibson go 3-1.” MaxPreps announced in its NBPA top 100 camp recap.

In their final game at the camp, Henry recorded 28 points in their only loss over the two days, to Team Davis. The opposition was led in scoring by Pike (Ind.) four-star Jahari Miller. The 15th-best prospect in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings, Miller put up 29 points in his team’s only victory.

Other notable prospects include Southeastern Prep (Fla.) five-star Beckham Black, the sixth-best prospect in the nation, who put up 16.5 points per game, and class of 2027 four-star Cayden Daughtry, who put up 13.8 points.

Despite the inclusion of multiple five-star prospects, it was four-star Hopkins Royal (Minn.) forward Ahmed Nur who was named MVP. Averaging 14.8 points and 7.0 rebounds, shooting 63.9% shooting from the field and 57.9% from three.

Following the conclusion of the annual event, a good number of the participating athletes won’t have much time for a turnaround. The FIBA U17 World Cup is set to take place in Istanbul this summer. Running from June 27 to July 5th.

The USA is expected to name a 12-man roster in the coming weeks. Before then, they will run a 36-man training camp to prepare, which begins today.



