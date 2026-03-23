For years, Compass Prep (Ariz.) has been recognized as one of the top high school boys basketball teams in the country and now they want to add high school football as another to their national recognition plate.

The Dragons recently released their 2026 high school football schedule and have lined up some of the better programs from around the country, with the degree of difficulty going to match up with just about any slate from Arizona. Among some of the teams that are listed on the schedule are St. Frances Academy (Md.) regional team, St. James School (Md.), Cornerstone Christian (TX) and the legendary

Permian (TX), best known from the popular movie Friday Night Lights.

The full Compass Prep 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 28 – Skyline Prep

Sep. 4 – at Berean Academy

Sep. 10 – St. James School (Md.)

Sep. 25 – at Permian (TX)

Oct. 2 – at Odessa (TX)

Oct. 9 – Legacy Academy (Puerto Rico)

Oct. 23 – at St. Frances Academy regional (Md.)

Oct. 30 – at Cornerstone Christian (TX)

🚨 FULL SCHEDULE OUT NOW 🚨

AZ Compass National Football is set for a big season!

Time to compete on a national stage! pic.twitter.com/5XQul00MK5 — AZ Compass Football (@azcompassfb) March 23, 2026

It was just back in the 2024 season that Compass Prep came winning the Canyon Athletic Association (CAA) state championship and now will look to etch their name into the proverbial national high school football map.

The Dragons this past 2025-26 high school boys basketball season finished with a 19-5 record and as the No. 2 in the state, according to the Arizona 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings and No. 14 nationally.

More about Compass Prep

Compass Prep, based in Arizona, is a premier basketball-focused institution dedicated to developing top-level athletes. The school provides a rigorous basketball program with a strong emphasis on skill development, competition, and college preparation. Compass Prep aims to cultivate excellence both on the court and in academics, offering athletes personalized training, advanced facilities, and opportunities to showcase their talents at national levels, all while ensuring a balanced approach to their education and athletic careers.

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Arizona high school football excitement across the state.